Acer to unveil two low-end phones at IFA 2015

Acer will unveil two new budget phones at this year's IFA fair in Berlin, but I will have to dissapoint you – they won't be any flagship models.

Instead, looking at the hardware specs of the two models, they're aimed at the lower end of the market.

The two devices are called the Liquid M320 and M330 and they're pretty much the same phones –working on either Android or Windows 10 Mobile.

Hardware-wise, they are a step up from the Acer M220, though.

The devices will have a 4.5-inch screen with a resolution of 854x480, and will feature a quad-core 1.1 GHz Qualcomm processor. M330 will have a MSM 8909, and the M320 will have the MSM 8209 processor.

Both will come with 1GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage.

The devices' dimensions are the same: 136 x 66.5 x 9.6 mm. Both will have a 2,000 mA/h replaceable battery and a 5-megapixel rear camera. The M330 will also have a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, while the M320 will have a 2-megapixel one.

The M330 is scheduled to go on sale in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) from December at a price of €129 (£95). At this time there are no details concerning a release in North America.

