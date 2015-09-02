Daily deal: Epson Expression Home XP-325 inkjet printer for just £29.99

The football transfer window closed yesterday evening without the usual flurry of late activity, leaving many fans confused and frustrated with their teams summer business (or lack of).

But let's get back to today's daily deal, which features an Epson Expression Home XP-325 Wireless Inkjet Printer for just £29.99, a saving of £19.99.

The Expression Home XP-325 is part of Epson's smallest ever range of small-in-one home inkjets.

This printer, scanner and copier offers cost-effective printing through the use of inks that can be replaced individually. An LCD colour screen makes using the XP-325 clear and easy, while Wi-Fi compatibility and mobile printing allow printing from anywhere.

The automatic Wi-Fi set-up makes configuring laptops and computers to print and scan wirelessly extremely easy. You don't need to know your network settings as the XP-325 automatically finds the relevant connection settings in order to configure itself.

The XP-325 also comes with Epson Connect1 which consists of Epson iPrint - for easy wireless printing from smartphones and tablets; Epson Creative Print - print photos directly from Facebook and Epson Email print1 - print from anywhere in the world by emailing photos and documents directly to the printer.

