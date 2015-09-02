G-Cloud sales continue to rise, £700m mark fast approaching

The Government Digital Service (GDS) has published the latest sales figures for the G-Cloud procurement framework, revealing almost £700 million has been spent via the framework in total.

GDS has also published similar data for the Digital Services Framework, where £26.4 million has been spent to date, excluding VAT.

SMEs remain the biggest recipients of payments from each framework – 50 per cent of total sales by value and 60 per cent by volume were awarded to smaller businesses on G-Cloud and 64 per cent of contracts were awarded to SMEs on Digital Services.

Both frameworks continue to be dominated by central government users. Just 24 per cent of G-Cloud sales were through the wider public sector and this figure drops to 11 per cent on Digital Services.

While such figures suggest that local government take-up of G-Cloud is low, a report recently published claims this is not the case.

G-Cloud 7 approaching

GDS recently claimed that submissions for G-Cloud 7 would open before the end of August but this did not happen.

On 27 August, it published a blog that said it wanted to “give suppliers the change to prepare” and reiterated the information needed to apply as a seller on the framework.

A follow-up blog post the next day offered further tips for making a successful application and revealed that the submission process will now begin sometime this week.

Gemma Phelan, head of engagement at GDS, says that those wanting to offer services on G-Cloud should spend time on their application, do research, work as a team and understand what government needs.

Phelan also suggests providing a free trial, considering offering a discount and paying attention to clarification questions and adjusting accordingly for each iteration of the framework.

