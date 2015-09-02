Google reveals brand new logo design and "brand identity"

Google has unveiled its new logo and “brand identity” with an update that the company says will ensure that the design and aesthetics look good no matter what device you’re using, from phone to computer.

In a blog post, Google wrote: “Today we’re introducing a new logo and identity family that … shows you when the Google magic is working for you, even on the tiniest screens. As you’ll see, we’ve taken the Google logo and branding, which were originally built for a single desktop browser page, and updated them for a world of seamless computing across an endless number of devices and different kinds of inputs (such as tap, type and talk).”

You can see the main logo which will adorn the much-used search web page above. It has thicker lines than the old logo, but it’s cleaner and simpler looking, keeping essentially the same form with the angled ‘e’ at the end. The font (sans serif) also matches up with Alphabet, the freshly formed holding company which now presides over Google.

Google even made an animated doodle for its search page, showing the old logo being rubbed out and replaced by the new one.

As well as the main Google logo, there’s a new compact version – a simple capital ‘G’ decked out in the four Google colours for when there’s not much screen space.

There’s also a new multi-coloured mic icon for voice search and commands, and four animated dots (again coloured blue, green, red and yellow) that show when Google is listening for your voice, processing a command and so forth. All of this, as mentioned, is across all devices, aiming to make the Google experience a more seamless one no matter what app you’re using, from search to Maps.

Tamar Yehoshua, VP, Product Management and Bobby Nath, Director of User Experience, wrote: “We think we’ve taken the best of Google (simple, uncluttered, colourful, friendly), and recast it not just for the Google of today, but for the Google of the future.”

The new logo and branding design will be rolling out across all Google products shortly, and is already in place on the search page in the UK.