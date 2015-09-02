Intel launches new processor range

Intel has just released a new range of processors and it's hoping that the recent release of Windows 10 will boost PC sales and thus, Intel's profits.

The processors are a product of four years of development, and are designed for desktop and laptop PCs, tablet computers and smartphones. PC World says the chips were previously known by their "Skylake" code-name but with their launch are now called the sixth-generation Intel Core processors.

The new chips will come in over 50 different variants, including the Core i3, i5 and i7 chips aimed at mainstream machines, Core m3, m5 and m7 for tablet PCs and 2-in-1 computers, and additional Core i5, i7, m5 and m7 chips with Intel's vPro security system and a new version of the Xeon processor for mobile use.

Even though there is no doubt these processors will be more powerful than their predecessors, questions are being raised whether using an email client or an internet browser really needs a new processor. However, Intel’s approach is quite different this time around.

Instead of focusing on raw power of the processing unit, the company says the biggest benefits of the new chips will come from lower power consumption. That means longer battery life, and thinner laptops. Intel is also stressing the benefits in video performance, hoping consumers will see a need for the chips to play 4K video, although there's still not much content available at that resolution.

The new chips are set to start appearing in new desktop, laptop and tablet PCs before the end of the year.