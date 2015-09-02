Mobile devices continue to surge ahead for internet access

Brits now access the internet mostly using mobile devices over tablets and desktops, according to new research.

The study, from the Internet Advertising Bureau UK (IAB) and UK Online Measurement Company (UKOM), revealed that Brits spend an average of 2 hours and 51 minutes a day on the internet, with 45 per cent, or 1 hour 16 minutes on computers, 40 per cent, or 1 hour 9 minutes, on smart phones, and 15 per cent, or 26 minutes, on tablets.

Of this average internet time, social media accounts for nearly 17 per cent, up from 12 per cent nearly two years ago, while it accounts for more than double the share of mobile/tablet internet time than it does of desktop.

Games, instant messaging and news also take up a much larger proportion of mobile internet time than desktop time. Meanwhile, entertainment’s share has nearly halved, from 22 per cent to 12 per cent, where it accounts for over double the share of desktop internet time than it does on mobile/tablet.

The organisation said that the study is aimed to provide definitive figures on how long people actively spend online each day, thereby removing any confusion around conflicting sources.

“When trying to reach consumers, advertisers can’t afford to think of time online as a homogenous entity,” said UKOM’s General Manager Scott Fleming. “Mobile internet time is more heavily skewed towards social networking and games whilst desktop is more loaded towards email and entertainment such as film and multimedia.”

The data has measuring the behaviour of 73,000 people, plus thousands of sites and apps being tagged.