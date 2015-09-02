Popular sites are putting children at risk

Out of 25 most popular sites that kids visit, only five have decent password security and keep their data safe, according to a new research by Dashlane.

Dashlane examined 25 of the most popular sites and apps visited by school students, and spent five weeks testing 28 criteria.

The company identified 18 as critical to password security, and ten as critical to child security and privacy.

Each criterion was assigned a point value, with the Password Security and Kid-Friendly sections each totalling 50 points, leading to a possible overall score between 0 and 100.

Only five sites attained a passing score: Apple, Gmail, Google+, Hotmail, and Skype.

According to the research, 12 sites received passing scores in the Password Security section, including Gmail, Tumblr, YouTube, and Snapchat. Sites receiving the lowest scores included Instagram, Vine, and SoundCloud.

Among the more popular sites to receive failing grades in the Password Security section were Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Reddit. These sites had subpar password security practices, including having short minimum required password lengths and letting users select commonly used passwords.

In the Kid-Friendly section, Netflix was the only site to receive a passing score. In fact, all but three sites received scores at or below 16.

The Security Roundup is supported by a 6,000-word security and privacy guide that provides parents and teachers with the “Driver’s Education for the Digital World”; a comprehensive set of actionable tips to keep their kids safe online.

The full roundup results and guide can be accessed on Dashlane’s Security Roundup page.