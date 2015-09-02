What you can expect to see at IFA 2015

The IFA consumer electronics trade show takes place in Berlin starting this week, officially kicking off this Friday and running through to the middle of next week – but what goodies can you expect to see shown off at the event?

On the smartphone front, we won’t see the Galaxy Note or other major Samsung goodies as we would normally – as the Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus were already unveiled at an earlier event to put more distance between these phones and next week’s iPhone launch.

However, one of the big Android names you can expect to see is the Sony Xperia Z5 (and variants on the handset, such as the obligatory compact version, and a premium model), with the handset expected to feature a 5.5in 4K display and a 23-megapixel rear camera, along with a fingerprint sensor.

We could also see a new handset from Huawei being unveiled, possibly the Mate 8 which is likely to be a beefy follow-up to the Mate 7 which was launched at last year’s IFA, and will almost certainly keep the huge battery and longevity. Alternatively, we could see the Mate S pop up – either way, it’ll be a juicy handset worth keeping an eye on.

HTC is also set to launch a new major phone in its bid to keep up with the likes of Samsung – this could be the much leaked HTC Aero (or One A9), an allegedly slimline phone which could be packing 4GB of RAM, so the rumour mill reckons.

We might see more action in the growing smartwatch arena, though, and certainly Samsung will have something to chip in here, with the full official launch of the Gear S2, a round smartwatch that comes in two flavours and a 3G option.

The Moto 360 2 may also be launched by Motorola, along with the Huawei Watch, which might have been already unveiled earlier this year at MWC, but is likely to see further announcement of availability at IFA (it’s been a long time coming).

The LG Watch Urbane Luxe is also going to be shown off, an expensive variant of the traditional Urbane with a gold body and a leather strap, although it won’t be nearly as expensive as Apple’s costly gold timepiece.

Beyond this, we can expect the usual raft of televisions and of course 4K TVs, with LG expected to show off some new OLED sets, including some curved screens (another of the latest trends).

We’ll be able to enjoy some virtual reality action, too, with the Oculus Rift being shown off, as well as the HTC Vive – the latter will be available before the end of the year, though sadly only in very limited quantities, with the main commercial launch scheduled for 2016 (much like the Rift).

Naturally, these are just the highlights and there’ll be a ton more stuff unveiled, with hopefully a few big surprises along the way. Stay tuned to ITProPortal for our full coverage of the show as it unfurls.