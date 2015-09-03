How to create a more collaborative classroom with private cloud

It’s back to school season, but for today’s children the classroom looks very different from when we were at school. The modern classroom is no longer limited to pencils, papers, and projects on poster boards.

Today’s pupils are creating digital files across a variety of devices and classwork is now scattered across desktops, laptops, and tablets.

In the digital world students need a way to collaborate with peers on projects, research data, or sync documents in real time between group members; devices such as mobiles and laptops facilitate this. Teachers also need an easy way to collect assignments or share class notes, without leaving any records vulnerable to data loss.

On the administration side, schools increasingly face the challenges of ever-tightening budgets, limited resources and personnel. They need to make legacy IT equipment work within the current technology landscape to ensure both students and faculty have constant access to data.

Further changes to classroom working are also likely to be brought about by the trend of BYOD (bring your own device). Like many organisations, schools are realising that mobile technology is not going away and that instead of fighting the use of phones, it might be a technology worth taking advantage of. If pupils bring their own devices then it will save schools well-needed resources, but as with enterprise BYOD, this way of working will need facilitating in a way that ensures data is kept secure.

So, how can schools utilise the advances in technology whilst also protecting their highly sensitive data? As paper file systems are becoming cumbersome and out-dated, cloud storage might seem an attractive option, especially because this is how students are sharing their data outside of school. However, the convenience of public cloud comes at a price, once you hit the maximum storage allowance, the costs can really add up. In addition to the increased costs is the increased risk to data, a real concern for teachers, administrators and parents.

The private cloud

What schools and universities need instead, is a private cloud solution that can create a more collaborative environment in the classroom. A device that allows student’s mobile access, professors and teachers the ability to work from home securely and the ability for users to upload and share files both locally within the school and remotely at an offsite campus.

The most important reason for opting for a private cloud solution is to regain control of your data. If you use a public cloud service then its important to remember your data isn’t 100 per cent secure. With a private cloud solution you own the server where your data is stored giving the IT department complete visibility and control over privacy and location.

The way to a more collaborative classroom

Every year schools and universities are changing and modernising. You never know what you are going to find when you walk back though that classroom door in September.

From blackboards and chalk to electric whiteboards and now projector screens and laptops, everything is modernising and evolving. As technology advances so too does our way of working and learning.

The ability to sync and share files instantly and securely through a private cloud appliance, means that students can work in a way that is collaborative and productive whilst keeping their data secure. A lesson in data management that is well worth learning.

Geraldine Osman, VP of International marketing, Connected Data