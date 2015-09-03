IBM brings ARM to its Internet of Things platform

IBM and ARM announced a partnership today, bringing ARM mbed-enabled devices into IBM’s Internet of Things platform called IBM IoT Foundation.

The collaboration will allow huge quantities of data from devices such as industrial appliances, weather sensors and wearable monitoring devices to be gathered, analysed and acted upon. The IoT connection also enables delivery of actionable events to control equipment or provide users with alerts or other information.

"The integration between IBM and ARM will allow products powered by ARM mbed-enabled chips to automatically register with the IBM IoT Foundation, and connect with IBM analytics services. This unifies the ARM mbed IoT Device Platform and the IBM IoT Foundation at the point where information gathered from deployed sensors in any connected device is delivered to the cloud for analysis," the companies said in a joint statement.

The company also announced the first in a series of its Cloud-based, industry-specific IoT services with IoT for Electronics. The service will enable electronics manufacturers to gather data from individual sensors that can be combined with other data for real-time analysis.

The IoT Foundation includes analytics tools capable of dealing with large quantities of fast-moving data, Access to IBM Bluemix, its Platform-as-a-Service, that is capable of handling the immense flow of data and provide anytime access for decision makers, and security systems capable of helping organizations protect IoT data as rigorously as they do their own confidential financial, IP and strategy information.

"The IoT is now at an inflection point and it needs the big data expertise of IBM and little data expertise of ARM to ensure it reaches its global potential," said Pat Toole, General Manager for Internet of Things at the company.