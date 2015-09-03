IFA 2015: Huawei touches new heights with new Mate S smartphone

Focusing on touch technologies, the now-third largest smartphone supplier Huawei has unveiled its new 5.5-inch handset at IFA in Berlin.

The Huawei Mate S, the maker's new flagship smartphone, features some impressive touch-based innovations.

The first of which is the Fingerprint Sense 2.0 touch sensor, which sits on the rear of the handset to facilitate one-handed operation whether for answering calls or taking selfies.

It also carries Knuckle Sense, first seen on the Huawei P8, which can tell the difference between different parts of your finger, letting users launch apps by swiping or "knuckling" letters to open apps.

Force Touch technology, which is available in the 128GB model, helps distinguish between a tap, swipe or forceful press on the screen.

The Mate S features a dual diamond-cut all-metal metal body, which measures 2.65mm at its thinnest point. It has a Full HD Gorilla Glass 4-fronted display, water-resistant nano-coating and a 3-microphone directional listening.

The device also boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera, with optical image stabilisation and a sapphire-protected lens, and an 8-megapixel front camera, with a "soft lighting" flash and a "beautify algorithm" feature.

The Mate S will be available in versions with 32GB and 64GB, at €649 and €699, respectively. There is no word yet on availability of the 128GB Force Touch model.