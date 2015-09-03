IFA 2015: TomTom unveils GPS and music-focused Spark fitness tracker

After jumping into the wearable fitness tracker market last year, TomTom has now launched its first music-focused fitness tracker that lets people store specially-curated playlists on the device itself.

TomTom launched the Spark at the IFA trade show in Berlin, the first multi-sport fitness watch that can combine heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, activity and sleep tracking and built-in wireless music.

The company stated that the music aspect of the product contributes to the huge increase in efficiency in working out. Its capability to store files also allows wearers to leave their phone at home.

The company has partnered with Ministry of Sound to offer a pre-installed playlist with the watch. On top of that, music can be added through iTunes or Windows Media Player.

“We know that music plays an important role when it comes to motivating and improving sports performance, but relying on a smartphone is all too often an uncomfortable experience,” says Corinne Vigreux, Managing Director, TomTom. “The unique combination of an integrated music player, built-in heart rate monitor, 24/7 activity tracking, multi-sport functionality and GPS in TomTom Spark makes it easier than ever for people to get more from their workout, and improve their overall fitness level.”

The fitness tracking allows the watch to track most indoor and outdoor fitness activities. With the watch being water resistant up to 40-metres, it can also track swimming.

TomTom's focus on music and a range of other features aims to bring the company back into the now ultra-competitive fitness wearable market.

TomTom's Spark doesn't yet support smartphone notifications, but the company said that an update will be provided to give the functionality by the end of 2015.