"Like" to replace "Favourite" on Twitter soon

Soon enough, you will no longer be able to "favourite” your favourite Tweets. Instead, you will be able to "Like” them.

The news first broke out on Neowin, which cited a “well-placed source familiar with the company’s plans”.

“In addition we were sent a manipulated image to show how the feature would look after being implemented, but it is unknown at this point if the star icon will be changed, with the source telling Neowin that this is "unlikely" to happen,” Neowin says in the report.

Looking at the manipulated photo, showing what the new feature might look like on Twitter's web platform, it seems as not much will change. The star will remain there, and only when you hover your mouse above it, will you see you’re actually “Liking” something, and not “Favouriting” it.

Looking at the Twitter support pages also gives a couple of clues – it says “Favouriting” a tweet lets users know you like it, so changing the language in the app and the platform itself might not be that surprising after all.

“Favorites, represented by a small star icon in a Tweet, are most commonly used when users like a Tweet. Favoriting a Tweet can let the original poster know that you liked their Tweet, or you can save the Tweet for later.”

The exact date when the changed feature will be rolled out is yet unknown, and Twitter did not yet comment on the changes.

The company has been struggling lately, failing to find a CEO and having its shares lose value.