Samsung unveils world's first UHD Blu-ray player

During the IFA 2015 fair in Berlin, Samsung has unveiled the world's first ultra-high definition Blu-ray player, capable of playing 4K content.

The player is capable of providing four times the resolution and 64 times higher color expression compared to standard Blu-ray, but perhaps the device's best feature is the possibility of upscaling content to provide UHD resolution for any disc.

According to a report by Cnet, older DVDs will look better than their original qualities, and consumers will be able to access new UHD content easier. Netflix, Amazon and others support 4K streaming over the Internet, but the quality of streamed movies likely won't be as high as that of an Ultra HD Blu-ray.

There was no word on official pricing, but Samsung did say it will cost less than £350. The discs will cost around £30, although exact prices will depend on the movie studios.

Just as Blu-ray discs improved upon DVD, UHD Blu-ray improves upon the original Blu-ray format. It allows the discs to have more storage -- up to 100GB versus Blu-ray's 50GB -- and to support the latest picture quality enhancements. The improvements include sharper pictures, better contrast and richer, more natural colors. The new format also handles the next generation of home audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS, which have additional channels and speakers for potentially more realistic sound.

The format's first players and discs are expected to go on sale by the end of 2015, but none had been officially announced before Thursday.