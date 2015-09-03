Sony reveals Xperia Z5 models with cracking camera and 4K phablet display

As promised, Sony has unveiled its new Xperia Z5 smartphone range over at the IFA show in Berlin.

The Xperia Z5 is a 5.2in handset, and there's also the Xperia Z5 Compact which is a 4.6in model, and a Z5 Premium phablet which has a 5.5in screen.

Much of the song and dance is being made about the camera, and also the fact that the high-end phablet has a 4K screen, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 to give a staggering 806 ppi pixel density – to say that’s sharp is an understatement. But how it will affect the smooth running of the phone and its battery life is another matter…

The standard Xperia Z5 sticks with the full HD screen, while the compact version goes for a 720p display.

As for the camera, that’s an all-new 23 megapixel snapper featuring a new large 1/2.3 Exmor RS sensor and F2.0 G Lens. Sony claims it offers a fast autofocus (the swiftest available in a phone) and excellent lowlight performance, the latter being a key bugbear when it comes to smartphone photography.

The proof will come, however, when we see the reviews. Oh, and as for the front camera, that’s a 5 megapixel affair.

The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 810 octa-core CPU backed up with 3GB of RAM (or 2GB in the compact handset), with storage starting at 32GB.

As for battery life, the devices are powered by different sized batteries from 2700mAh on the Compact, through to 2900mAh on the standard Z5, up to 3400mAh on the phablet, but Sony promises a two day battery life – and previous phones have certainly delivered in terms of stamina.

There’s also Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 on board, meaning a 10 minute charge (with the certified charger) will give you five and a half hours of battery life.

Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO at Sony Mobile Communications, commented: “Since users already create, share and enjoy most of their content on the go – we’ve set out to bring Sony’s latest innovations in camera, design and display to ensure the Xperia Z5 series is the best possible lifestyle and entertainment platform.”