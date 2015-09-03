Twitter asked former Cisco executive to be its next CEO

Twitter has apparently reached out to former Cisco executive Padmasree Warrior and CBS Interactive chief Jim Lanzone in an effort to find its next CEO, Bloomberg wrote in a report on Thursday.

The company has entered its fourth month without a CEO, and the results are falling shares, executives abandoning the project altogether and overall morale dropping to all-time lows.

It is not known whether the talks turned into anything serious or not, but Twitter did say it is looking inside, as well as outside the company for the next chief executive officer. Among the candidates is also Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and current interim CEO. Some of the candidates reached out to by Twitter apparently don’t think they’re considered serious candidates, as they believe Dorsey will get the job.

Dorsey is also the CEO of digital payments company Square, and Twitter's board has previously said the permanent CEO will have to make a "full time commitment" to Twitter.

Another potential candidate is Adam Bain, currently serving as the company's revenue chief.

Before Dorsey took over as interim CEO, that position was held by Dick Costolo. He took over as CEO from Evan Williams in October 2010. The New York Times reported that Costolo would be leaving Twitter's Board of Directors by the end of the year or when a new CEO is appointed.

Twitter's board will meet on Thursday to discuss the status of the CEO search, which is being led by recruiting firm Spencer Stuart, Bloomberg said in the report.