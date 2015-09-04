Feeling curious? Google has some fun facts for you...

There have been some big changes with Google search of late in terms of its new brand identity and logo, but the company has also introduced a little Easter egg alongside all this rebranding.

If you simply type “I’m feeling curious” or “fun facts” into the search engine, Google will produce a random interesting snippet of information for your delectation. In other words, type this when you’re bored and you’ll get a random fact, with the source of that fact (not always Wikipedia!) cited underneath.

Try it now and see what you get…

The first thing we had pop up was the question “what countries use chopsticks?”

Google’s answer: “Chopsticks originated in ancient China and later spread to Vietnam, Korea and Japan. They can also be found in some areas of Tibet and Nepal that are close to Han Chinese populations. Chopsticks are smoothed and frequently tapered, and are commonly made of bamboo, plastic, wood, or stainless steel.”

Further nuggets of information were revealed on topics as diverse as Coke bottles, the origin and meaning of karaoke, and the answer to the mystery of why barns are painted red.

Keen observers will note that when you ask for a fact, while Google is pulling one from its reserves, you see the new bouncing coloured balls (decked out in the four Google colours), which are part of the recent rebranding, to indicate that the system is working to produce your fun fact.