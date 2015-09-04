Intel invests £32.7m to advance quantum computing

Intel is throwing money and other resources in the way of quantum computing, looking to “accelerate advancements” in the field.

Yesterday, the chip giant announced a 10-year collaborative relationship with the Delft University of Technology and TNO, the Dutch Organisation for Applied Research, and said it will invest $50 million (£32.7m), as well as provide significant engineering resources both on-site and at Intel, as well as technical support to make it happen.

Intel has been eyeing quantum computing for quite some time now. It says the technology is important because it “holds the promise of solving complex problems that are practically insurmountable today”, including “large-scale financial analysis and more effective drug development”.

"A fully functioning quantum computer is at least a dozen years away, but the practical and theoretical research efforts we're announcing today mark an important milestone in the journey to bring it closer to reality," said Mike Mayberry, Intel vice president and managing director of Intel Labs.

"Expertise in specialized electronics combined with advanced physics is required to move quantum computing closer to being a reality," said Mayberry. "While qubit development has been the focus of quantum computing research to date, low-temperature electronics will be required to connect, control and measure multiple qubits, and this is where we can contribute. Our collaboration with QuTech will explore quantum computing breakthroughs that could influence the industry overall."

"In the next five to 10 years, progress in quantum computing will increasingly require the combination of excellent science with high-level engineering," said lead scientist Lieven Vandersypen from QuTech. "For the realization of complex circuits containing large numbers of quantum bits, the know-how from the semiconductor industry is essential, and QuTech is thrilled to partner with the leading semiconductor company in the world."