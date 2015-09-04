Lloyds Bank looking to join the Apple Pay posse

When Apple Pay first launched in the UK this summer, it featured support from eight of the UK's banks: American Express, First Direct, HSBC, Nationwide, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Bank.

Lloyds Bank and Barclays were missing from the list, as those banks were still ironing out a few details and were “excited” to bring the new service to their customers as soon as possible.

It seems as Lloyds Bank is inching closer to achieving that goal. According to a report by 9to5Mac, there have been some changes to the Apple Pay app which suggest Apple and Lloyds Bank are working behind the scenes to add support.

Previously, when you tried to add Lloyds Bank to your Wallet, you were presented with a notification saying: “Your Issuer Does Not Yet Offer Support for This Card”. Now, that notification is no more, and you are allowed to add your card to Apple Pay, and even go all the way to the terms and conditions.

However, you still can’t accept those terms and conditions.

TechRadar has reached out to Lloyds for a statement, and has gotten a thorough answer: “Lloyds Bank will be launching Apple Pay in the autumn.”

When Lloyds finally launches the only major UK bank missing from Apple Pay will be Barclays. Even though that bank still does not support the new payment method, it is “really excited” to launch it.

The cap on contactless payment in the UK has been increased from £20 to £30 with the start of September.