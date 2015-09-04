Skype for Android and iOS gets redesigned

Skype, Microsoft's communications tool for desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones has been upgraded to version 6.0 for Android and the iOS, and it features significant changes in the overall look, feel and design.

According to a post on the Skype blog published yesterday, the redesign was inspired by Google's material design.

“We’ve redesigned Skype to be much more natural and intuitive, and have added a bunch of new capabilities to make it even more delightful to use. Whether you’re using an iPhone or iPad, or an Android phone, it’s the same Skype you know and love – but way better!” it says on the Skype blog.

Here are the major changes for the new Android version:

New design – Microsoft says the new look is simple, elegant and delightful.

Floating action button – The new button is there to make it easier to start a phone call, a video call, to initiate a chat session, or to send a video message.

Enhanced search – Microsoft says the new and enhanced search will allow users to find their most important contacts and conversations much faster.

Improved messaging – "It’s now quicker to see how many unread messages you have“, it says in the blog post, "as we’ve made it easier to identify what you’ve read and what you haven’t.”

These new features will also be available on the iOS version of the app.

In the same blog post Skype has also said it is working hard on the new Windows 10 Mobile version of Skype, as well.