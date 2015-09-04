Sony Xperia Z5, Z5 Compact available for pre-order at Carphone Warehouse

The Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact were announced one day ago at IFA 2015, and Carphone Warehouse already has both devices available for pre-order online.

There’s no launch date available, but Carphone Warehouse expects both smartphones to be available before the end of 2015. The Xperia Z5 Premium is slated for some time later, with Carphone Warehouse allowing customers to “register your interest.”

Customers that want to pre-order the Xperia Z5 will rack up a £29.99 upfront charge and £42 per month. The Xperia Z5 Compact is a cheaper option, with a £59.99 upfront charge and £33 per month.

SIM free options are also available, the Xperia Z5 will cost £549.99 and the Xperia Z5 Compact will cost £499.99. No pricing for the Xperia Z5 Premium is available, although we would expect over £599.99 for the SIM free option.

Carphone Warehouse has an exclusive white option for the Xperia Z5 for the first two weeks of sale. Black, gold, and green are other colour options available. On the Xperia Z5 Compact, customers can choose between yellow, black, and coral pink.

Sony focused on the camera for the Xperia Z5, adding a 23-megapixel sensor, optical image stabilization and the fastest smartphone autofocus at 0.03 seconds. The two devices also come with two day battery life and the latest version of Android.

The Xperia Z5 Premium is the first smartphone to feature a 4K display. Sony has not commented on pricing or availability for the smartphone, meaning it might be pushed back to 2016.