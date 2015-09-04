Why SDx is one of the biggest enterprise trends right now

Software Defined Everything, or SDx, is a movement towards software playing an even greater role in controlling multi-piece hardware systems.

This often manifests itself through increased virtualisation, across both network and storage resources, automation and orchestration. Altogether these developments are having a major impact on enterprise firms.

In particular, embracing SDx principles within data centres will lead to all aspects of the system being treated as utilities, with increasing virtualisation pushing the hardware into the background. This idea of a software-defined data centre (SDDC) encourages much greater levels of efficiency, as all processes, right down to the component level, are managed by software, without a human presence required at all.

Data centres currently constitute one of the largest expenses amongst enterprise firms and SDx offers a way of reducing these outgoings. A Deloitte analysis of SDDC benefits found that transitioning to a software-defined approach can reduce data centre expenditure by 20 per cent. This could be through the decommissioning of old equipment, reducing the amount of energy required to run your data centre or lower maintenance costs.

However, there are several challenges that may prevent your business from embracing Software Defined Everything. Businesses still using legacy systems and outdated hardware won’t be able to move to a software-defined approach without significant disruption, for example.

That being said, it’s worth remembering that SDx as a technological movement is still relatively young and yet is already providing positive results. The SDx market is expected to grow to approximately £2.5 billion by 2016 and £5.4 billion the following year. With growth figures like that, it’s not surprising that so many enterprise firms are already getting on board.

