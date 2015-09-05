Your ultimate Windows 10 guide: How to do everything

We’ve covered a lot of what you can do with Windows 10 (and also explained how to overcome many of the operating system’s major problems), but if you want more guidance and handy tips and tricks, Microsoft has just released a collection of short 'How to' videos for its new OS.
The guides cover everything from using Cortana and Windows Hello, to linking your Xbox to your Windows 10 PC. There are also videos explaining how to use Microsoft Edge, the Windows Store, OneDrive, and Surface Hub Touchback. And if you want tips to boost your productivity, and do more with the Start menu, there are videos covering those areas as well.
In total there are ten new videos which we’ve embedded for your viewing pleasure below. The style of the videos changes depending on what they are about. Some are straightforward guides, while the Cortana video shows a bunch of people using the virtual digital assistant in a range of real world scenarios.
If you need further advice for your Windows 10 migration, there’s even a video that can help you get help!
The list of new guides is as follows:
- Windows 10 How-To: Hey, Cortana
- Windows 10 How-To: Start Menu Tips and Tricks
- Windows 10 How-To: Windows and OneDrive
- Windows 10 How-To: The Surface Hub Touchback
- Windows 10 How-To: Microsoft Edge
- Windows 10 How-To: Windows Store
- Windows 10 How-To: 5 Tips for Productivity
- Windows 10 How-To: Xbox on Windows
- Windows 10 How-To: Windows Hello
- Windows 10 How-To: How to Get Help
All of Microsoft's tutorial videos can be found below.
https://youtu.be/nCBsARRs4HI
https://youtu.be/hhpte5avxh0
https://youtu.be/Me1EMiayo1k
https://youtu.be/uHl6e4EnzUk
https://youtu.be/CHTEhF1FpEY
https://youtu.be/ROpfsaQdIe8
https://youtu.be/fwKKqNxz-Hw
https://youtu.be/GOVUP_MsGQw
https://youtu.be/BmIt85wEaC8
https://youtu.be/cLm_su2Q5xQ