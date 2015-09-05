Your ultimate Windows 10 guide: How to do everything

We’ve covered a lot of what you can do with Windows 10 (and also explained how to overcome many of the operating system’s major problems), but if you want more guidance and handy tips and tricks, Microsoft has just released a collection of short 'How to' videos for its new OS.

The guides cover everything from using Cortana and Windows Hello, to linking your Xbox to your Windows 10 PC. There are also videos explaining how to use Microsoft Edge, the Windows Store, OneDrive, and Surface Hub Touchback. And if you want tips to boost your productivity, and do more with the Start menu, there are videos covering those areas as well.

In total there are ten new videos which we’ve embedded for your viewing pleasure below. The style of the videos changes depending on what they are about. Some are straightforward guides, while the Cortana video shows a bunch of people using the virtual digital assistant in a range of real world scenarios.

If you need further advice for your Windows 10 migration, there’s even a video that can help you get help!

The list of new guides is as follows:

Windows 10 How-To: Hey, Cortana

Windows 10 How-To: Start Menu Tips and Tricks

Windows 10 How-To: Windows and OneDrive

Windows 10 How-To: The Surface Hub Touchback

Windows 10 How-To: Microsoft Edge

Windows 10 How-To: Windows Store

Windows 10 How-To: 5 Tips for Productivity

Windows 10 How-To: Xbox on Windows

Windows 10 How-To: Windows Hello

Windows 10 How-To: How to Get Help

All of Microsoft's tutorial videos can be found below.

https://youtu.be/nCBsARRs4HI

https://youtu.be/hhpte5avxh0

https://youtu.be/Me1EMiayo1k

https://youtu.be/uHl6e4EnzUk

https://youtu.be/CHTEhF1FpEY

https://youtu.be/ROpfsaQdIe8

https://youtu.be/fwKKqNxz-Hw

https://youtu.be/GOVUP_MsGQw

https://youtu.be/BmIt85wEaC8

https://youtu.be/cLm_su2Q5xQ