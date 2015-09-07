The Alcatel OneTouch knows when you're feeling moody

If you can’t determine your mood, this watch should be your next one.

Alcatel is back to take another bite from the smartwatch pie, and this time, it has provided a new gimmicky feature – the mood monitor, aka, the ‘Emotional Pulse.’

Once you activate the Emotional Pulse feature, the watch then takes readings from different parts that include the optical heart rate monitor, the gyroscope and the accelerometer. Based on the collected data, it then lets you know your current mood.

The end result is readings like ‘Go Crazy,’ ‘Go Love,’ ‘Go Jump’ etc.

And if you are a social media addict, you can then share your current mood with the world instantly, because of course people are interested in knowing your current mood before they send you a weird message or leave an inappropriate comment that will then unleash your social media rage monster.

Talking about useful features that one can use on a daily basis, the Alcatel OneTouch Go Watch is waterproof up to 1 metre, dustproof and shockproof.

So yes, whether you are swimming, trekking, mountain climbing, or if you offer house cleaning services, none of those activities should affect the Go Watch.

Alcatel is expected to release the smartwatch this November.