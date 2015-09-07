Apple live blog: All the iPhone 6S, Apple TV and iOS 9 news

The day is finally upon us; Tim Cook and co. will be preparing to take to the stage for Apple's latest launch event, taking place this afternoon in San Francisco.

The invitation Apple sent out a couple of weeks ago, which was accompanied by the tagling "Hey Siri, give us a hint," suggests there will be a strong focus on the company's digital assistant, but this has of course been overshadowed by excitement surrounding the new iPhones.

Yes, the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are expected to make their first appearances - not counting the multiple image leaks to have appeared in the press of late - and there have been some interesting rumours flying around to suitably fuel excitement.

There's also expected to be some talk about the Apple TV box, with multiple media outlets reporting that it could take on a strong gaming focus.

Have a read of our rumour roundup to get all the information on the upcoming 6S devices in one go, or follow our live blog below for all the build up over the next couple of days.

The event itself kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday and we'll be covering the whole thing live right here, so be sure to check back for all the updates as they happen.

