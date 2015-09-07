Apple is the top smartphone maker in the US

Apple is the leading smartphone manufacturer in the US, with 44.2 per cent of the market share, according to a new report.

The comScore report on smartphone subscriber market share says Apple's total market share increased 1.1 per cent in the period from April to July 2015.

Samsung is in second place with 27.3 per cent market share, which means it has seen a 1.3 per cent drop from April. LG occupies 8.7 per cent, Motorola 4.9 per cent and HTC 3.5 per cent. According to the report, 191.4 million people in the country owned phones during the three months starting April to July.

The smartphone operating system market share is somewhat different. Google dominates, with its Android being on 51.4 per cent of all smartphones in the country. However, Android powers smartphones for many manufacturers, while Apple’s iOS only powers Apple’s devices. The Cupertino-based tech major was in the second position, with a 44.2 per cent market share, followed by Microsoft and BlackBerry, and Symbian bringing up the rear with a 0.1 per cent market share.

In terms of mobile apps, Facebook is the absolute king, with its app reaching 77.3 per cent of the smartphone users. Second place was also taken by Facebook, with its Messenger app which 59.5 per cent of smartphone users use.

YouTube, Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Pandora Radio, Gmail, Instagram and Yahoo Stocks were among the top ten apps.

A similar report was recently released by app analytics company App Annie, also saying Facebook was the dominant app.