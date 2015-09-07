Apple to launch Xbox One, PS4 competitor at iPhone event

Apple has never been the biggest fan of video games, typically categorising them as fun, free-to-play kids apps and nothing more. This year, we might see a new side, with plans to launch an Apple TV focused on competing with the Xbox One and PS4.

The new Apple TV will house more graphical horsepower, a remote that doubles as a controller and an App Store filled with new video games. This comes on top of the rumoured TV streaming service Apple is launching in the US.

Both the Xbox One and PS4 have tried to capture the living room, but have been unable to win over the casual audience like Apple has with its entertainment set-top box.

We don’t know if high-end games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Fallout 4 will be launched or more casual titles like This War of Mine and Binding of Isaac. The new graphics API ‘Metal’ would suggest high-end games are coming to the Apple TV, although there have been no rumours of Fallout 4 coming to other platforms.

Having these higher priced titles on the Apple TV could be killer for both parties, allowing Fallout’s publisher Bethesda Softworks to hit a large audience and Apple to reap over 20 per cent of the earnings for every copy sold.

That said, the £79 price tag hints that the Apple TV will not be a graphical powerhouse capable of the same level of graphical fidelity as the Xbox One and PS4. Lower-end indie games might suffice, but there will be no large push by Apple to bring those developers onto the platform.

Blown-up versions Clash of Clans, Angry Birds 2 and Candy Crush Saga seem more likely.

The Apple TV will come alongside the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, and potentially the iPhone 6C. The three smartphones will go on sale later that month, but we suspect the Apple TV will launch a little later in the year.