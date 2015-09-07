California passes three bills regulating drone usage

Three new bills regulating drone usage in California have been passed by the state's Senate, and have now been sent to the governor for approval, PC World wrote in a report on Monday.

The three bills are Senate Bill 142, Senate Bill 170 and Senate Bill 271. First one bans flying of drones on altitudes lower than 350 feet (107 meters) over private property. Second one bans flying drones over jails and prisons without approval. It is suspected that drones are being used to smuggle porn, drugs and tobacco into jails and prisons.

“Drones offer many fantastic uses for society, but dropping porn, drugs and guns into our prisons and jails is not one of them,” said Senator Patricia Bates, a Republican from Laguna Niguel, in a statement.

The Senate Bill 271 bans flying drones over kindergartens and schools up to 12th grade during school hours. It also bans taking photos of the campus during school hours and extracurricular activities.

According to Bates, all bills have been sent to Governor Jerry Brown for approval.

Even though the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently drafting rules for the usage of unmanned model aircraft, individual US states have pushed for their own legislation.

According to PC World, 45 states have considered 156 bills related to drones, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Earlier this year, the FAA has proposed rules which would limit commercial drones at 500 feet altitude.

Even though the market is booming, drones have caused a lot of trouble, regarding privacy and safety.