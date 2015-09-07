Dell believes consolidation is key to PC makers' success

Founder and CEO of Dell, Michael Dell, spoke on Monday, saying the top three PC makers could increase their market share in the foreseeable future through integration.

According to a report by Reuters, the top three PC makers are Lenovo, HP and Dell. Individually, they have 20.3 per cent, 18.5 per cent and 14.5 per cent of market share, respectively.

Together, the top three companies could corner about 80 percent of the market in the next 5 to 7 years, Dell said at a roundtable conference with journalists in Bengaluru, India.

"In the first half of this year, we outgrew the two in notebooks and we have grown now 10 quarters in a row," Dell said.

The PC market is currently in a decline as consumers move to tablets and smartphones. It is also important to notice that the PC replacement cycle has not yet been reached. IDC forecasts that will happen in 2017.

Last month, IDC forecast PC shipments to fall 8.7 percent this year, steeper than its earlier estimate of a 6.2 percent decline. The return to growth is expected in 2017.

Dell has also spoken on his company going private, saying it allowed it to focus on the long-term more than the short-term success.

"Being a private company has certainly allowed us to focus our future more on 3 years, 5 years, 10 years out and get away from the short-term orientation that public companies often find themselves in," he said.

Dell was bought out in 2013 by its CEO and his private equity partner Silver Lake for $24.9 billion (£16.3bn)