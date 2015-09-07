Moto X Play coming to India next

Motorola might be planning to add to its range of smartphones in India, with a recent Twitter post hinting at the Moto X Play coming to the country.

It wouldn’t be that surprising to see the Moto X Play in India, considering the phone costs £249 off contract with customisation and a large battery life. That sounds perfect for the Indian market, currently craving mid-range Android smartphones.

https://twitter.com/MotorolaIndia/status/640382505829306369/photo/1

The Moto X Play was tested in India two weeks prior to these rumours. Unless Motorola has a change of plans, it seems quite certain that the Moto X Play will launch in the next few weeks.

The price of the Moto X Play in India is still unknown. Motorola might drop the price down to £199 or £159, to win over local customers that may not be able to afford a £249 smartphone.

Motorola launched the Moto X Play and Moto X Style earlier this year. The Moto X Style is the new flagship, and will most likely not come to India. The Moto X Play is the mid-range model with the same customisation and two day battery life, but lower specifications.

The Moto G and Moto E are already available in India. The Moto G has seen a huge spike in performance since launching in India, selling over one million units in the first week.

Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, might be planning to merge its mobile division into Motorola in the coming weeks. Insider reports claim Lenovo wants to give its subsidiary control of the mobile market, following a loss of sales in 2014 by Lenovo’s own mobile division.