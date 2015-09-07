Non-parents use more passwords than parents

Eight out of ten adults in the UK believe Internet has changed the way families interact, Norton by Symantec says. The conclusion is part of a research by the company, released today, called “Future of Parenting”.

Three quarters of those asked say technology has made a positive impact – 74 per cent believe it helps families stay better connected.

However, more than half (61 per cent) worry when it comes to underage individuals using the internet and new technologies.

While two thirds (65 per cent) of parents talk to their children about the risks they face online, it’s clear that the internet has made parents worry about their children more (69 per cent). Cyberbullying (77 per cent) and communicating with potentially dangerous strangers (74 per cent) are the two biggest concerns for Brits.

However, it seems as people without children are safer online. Sixty-one per cent of non-parents use different passwords for different sites and devices. Only 48 per cent of parents do the same.

Nearly half of UK parents (46 per cent) admit to worrying that they don’t know what their children are doing online, with three in ten (29 per cent) concerned that even if they do set parental controls, their kids will find a way around them.

Of the 2002 individuals surveyed, 61 per cent believe that 11-16 year olds are the most vulnerable online. However over half of parents surveyed (53 percent) think their kids are sensible enough to avoid online dangers themselves.

According to Norton’s general manager, educating children about online safety is a top priority.

Nick Shaw, General Manager, UK & Nordics, Norton by Symantec advises, “Educating children about how they can stay safe online plays an important part in making sure they have a positive experience with the internet. Staying safe online requires not only the right technology, but also the right conversations. It’s important to create a dialogue with children and treat their online activities in the same way as any other activity – by taking an interest and being a good role model.”