The iPhone 6S will feature a '3D Touch Display'

The iPhone S6 and the iPhone 6S Plus, two phones which should see the light of day later this week, will not only have the Force Touch technology we've talked about countless times before, but it will also feature something called a '3D Touch Display'.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the 3D Touch Display is a “revamped version of the pressure-sensitive screen and touchpad current used in the Apple Watch and new MacBook”.

With the new technology, the new screens will be able to tell the difference between a tap, a press and a prolonged press, as to their level of pressure – MacBook Trackpads and Apple Watch only act on two levels of pressure.

9To5Mac has given a few examples of how the new iPhone will take advantage of this technology. For examples, a user can look up a point of interest in the Maps application, and then Force Touch on the destination to immediately begin turn-by-turn directions.

In the Music application, a user can Force Touch on a listed track to be presented with some of the most commonly used actions, and in Safari, a user can Force Touch a link to see a preview of that webpage.

Similarly, a user can Force Touch a word to look up its definition.

According to 9To5Mac, this new technology will also make its way into the new iPad Pro where it will be leveraged by a non-traditional-looking stylus accessory. The iPad Pro will be announced on Wednesday as well, according to sources.