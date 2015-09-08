Pre-orders for LG and Huawei Nexus smartphones to start October 13

Google’s two Nexus smartphones might be available to pre-order three weeks after the initial announcement on September 29th, according to a new report from TalkAndroid.

Pre-orders start on October 17th, a rather large gap between the announcement and pre-order. With the three week gap between announcement and pre-order, it will be over a month before the smartphones start shipping to customers.

The two smartphones, developed by LG and Huawei, are set to replace the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6. Google will add Android Marshmallow 6.0 to both phones, allowing customers to get a first look at the new operating system update.

Google might be looking to hit the holiday shoppers with a late October launch. Not many operators are launching phones that late into the year, with Apple’s iPhone 6S and 6S Plus expected to go on sale before the end of September.

It is also working with a new operator, Huawei. This might be the reason for the long delay between announcement and pre-order, as Huawei plans to launch the Nexus 6 in China with Google Play services on board.

Google Play services have been banned in the country for over five years, following Google’s move away from China. It looks like the Silicon Valley-based company wants to return to China, to reap the profits of Android’s most successful market.

Details on device availability are still not public. Google might be planning to only launch the Nexus 6 in China, and keep the Nexus 5 in the West.