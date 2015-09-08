SAS opens new Ireland office, promises 150 new jobs

Business analytics firm SAS has announced it is opening a new Inside Sales and Customer Contact Centre in Ireland.

Based in Dublin, the new offices will create 150 jobs over the next three years, the company has said in an official statement, adding that the investment is worth approximately €40 million (£29m).

The project, supported by the Department of Jobs through IDA Ireland, will see the company’s workforce increase six-fold.

The centre will support sales of data analytics software into markets across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the company said.

The new centre will initially be located at NexusUCD, University College Dublin’s industry partnership centre.

Making the announcement, Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD said: “I have discussed investment opportunities with SAS executives at several occasions in recent years and I'm delighted to see this investment decision come to fruition. Through the Action Plan for Jobs, the Government will continue to support the technology sector by investing in the right education & research programmes to ensure Ireland’s ongoing success as a technology hub in Europe."

Speaking at the launch event today, Richard Bruton TD, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, who has met senior SAS executives in North Carolina as part of an IDA mission to the USA since taking office, said: “A key part of our Action Plan for Jobs has been attracting new software and analytics companies into Ireland through the IDA’s work. Crucial also has been developing a cluster of Irish start-ups to build off our success in attracting these companies to Ireland. Of vital importance in all of this has been talent – ensuring, through our education system and our work permit system that these companies, Irish and multinational, can access the skilled workers they need to grow. Today’s announcement by SAS, that it is creating 150 jobs in Dublin is a huge boost to this strategy and great news for the city.”