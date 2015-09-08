The iPhone 7 could be the thinnest Apple device yet

Apple's iPhone 7 faces a dilemma – should it be the thinnest device ever created, or the device with the best display ever created?

According to a report by Apple Insider, it's leaning towards being the thinnest yet, after all. Apple Insider cites analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, who had sent a note to investors on Sunday and in it – details on the thickness of the next iPhone.

Apparently, Apple will make iPhone 7 between 6.0 and 6.5 millimetres thick.

If accurate, that would put the "iPhone 7" in line with Apple's current iPod touch and iPad Air 2, both of which are just 6.1 millimetres thick. To put things into perspective, the iPhone 6 is 6.9 millimetres thick, and new 7000 series aluminium on the "iPhone 6s" are expected to make that device just over 7 millimetres thick.

However, going so thin means Apple will have to use the same technology to power Force Touch in its 2016 iPhone upgrade. The company would love switching to glass-on-glass solution for Force Touch sensing, but that would not allow Apple to achieve a 6-millimeter-thin iPhone.

Instead, it will stick to using in-cell panels.

"Apple and its suppliers have invested heavily in iPhone Force Touch in 2015 and we believe 2016 new models will stick with a similar Force Touch structure as used in 2015," he wrote.

The glass-on-glass technology would allow for a super-HD 4K display, but in its current state would make the iPhone 7 thicker – I guess we’ll be forced to look at the Retina display a bit longer.