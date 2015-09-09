Apple introduces iPhone 6S and 6S Plus smartphones

Apple's most recent launch event has just come to a close in San Francisco and, among a host of other announcements, we have some new iPhones to sink our teeth into.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, hailed as "the most advanced smartphones ever" by Apple CEO Tim Cook, introduce a range of new features, including 3D touch, Live Photos and a more advanced camera.

“The only thing that has changed with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus is everything — 3D Touch lets users interact with iPhone in entirely new and fun ways, and the innovative Live Photos brings your pictures to life,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “These are the most advanced iPhones ever, with 7000 series aluminium, ion-strengthened glass, the new 64-bit A9 chip, 12-megapixel iSight and 5-megapixel FaceTime HD cameras, faster Touch ID, LTE and Wi-Fi. Customers are going to love them.”

One of the most interesting features is Live Photos, which brings still images to life by "capturing a moment in motion," revealing the moments immediately before and after the photo was taken.

Check out the video at the top of the page to see Live Phtotos in action.

Another big selling point is 3D touch, with introduces new ways to navigate and experience your iPhone by sensing pressure to enable new gestures. Basically, it means you can "peek" into apps without actually opening them, providing short-cuts for everyday tasks with quick actions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAG8iNNhjYE

Both the 6S and 6S Plus will be available from 25 September in gold, silver, space grey and rose gold, with the 6S starting at £539 for the 16GB model and the 6S Plus starting at £619.