Apple iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S6: Specs comparison

Apple has just introduced two new smartphones, the 6S and the 6S Plus, bringing a host of new features into what Tim Cook described as "the most advanced smartphones ever."

But how do they compare to some of the other devices on the market, namely the Samsung Galaxy S6?

Below is a full table of specs to show the comparisons between the devices. Be sure to check back as we will be updating this article with a more in-depth look in the coming hours.

iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus Samsung Galaxy S6

Display
Screen Size 4.7-inch 5.5-inch 5.1-inch
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel Density 326 ppi 401ppi 577ppi
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD LED-backlit IPS LCD Super AMOLED

Processor and Battery
Family Apple A9 Apple A9 Exynos 7420
Battery Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh 2,550mAh

Storage and Memory
RAM 1GB 2GB 3GB
Internal Storage 16/64/128 16/64/128 32/64/128
MicroSD No No No

Camera
Rear 12-MP 12-MP 16-MP
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization 2,160p@30fps, 1,080p@60fps
Front 5-MP 5-MP 5-MP

Wireless
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth V4.1 V4.1 V4.1
Integrated Wireless Charging No No Yes

Dimensions
Size 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm
Weight 143 g 192 g 138g
Operating System iOS 9 iOS 9 Android Lollipop 5.0