Apple iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S6: Specs comparison

Apple has just introduced two new smartphones, the 6S and the 6S Plus, bringing a host of new features into what Tim Cook described as "the most advanced smartphones ever."
But how do they compare to some of the other devices on the market, namely the Samsung Galaxy S6?
Below is a full table of specs to show the comparisons between the devices. Be sure to check back as we will be updating this article with a more in-depth look in the coming hours.
|iPhone 6S
|iPhone 6S Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S6
Display
|Screen Size
|4.7-inch
|5.5-inch
|5.1-inch
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|2,560 x 1,440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|326 ppi
|401ppi
|577ppi
|Type
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
Processor and Battery
|Family
|Apple A9
|Apple A9
|Exynos 7420
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh
|Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh
|2,550mAh
Storage and Memory
|RAM
|1GB
|2GB
|3GB
|Internal Storage
|16/64/128
|16/64/128
|32/64/128
|MicroSD
|No
|No
|No
Camera
|Rear
|12-MP
|12-MP
|16-MP
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization
|2,160p@30fps, 1,080p@60fps
|Front
|5-MP
|5-MP
|5-MP
Wireless
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|V4.1
|V4.1
|V4.1
|Integrated Wireless Charging
|No
|No
|Yes
Dimensions
|Size
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|192 g
|138g
|Operating System
|iOS 9
|iOS 9
|Android Lollipop 5.0