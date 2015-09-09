Apple iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S6: Specs comparison

Apple has just introduced two new smartphones, the 6S and the 6S Plus, bringing a host of new features into what Tim Cook described as "the most advanced smartphones ever."

But how do they compare to some of the other devices on the market, namely the Samsung Galaxy S6?

Below is a full table of specs to show the comparisons between the devices. Be sure to check back as we will be updating this article with a more in-depth look in the coming hours.