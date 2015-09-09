Apple launch roundup: iPhone 6S, iPad Pro and Apple TV

Apple's September event has come to close and, just as we had expected, the company unveiled two new iPhone models, the all new Apple TV, the iPad Pro, and a couple of new things regarding the Apple Watch.

The iPhone

While introducing the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said: “The iPhones you are about to see are the most advanced iPhones ever. In fact, they’re the most advanced smartphones… in the world”.

However, everything that was unveiled about these phones was already known from various leaks: they will be available in rose gold (read: pink), aside from the already available silver, gold and space grey.

They will feature the 3D touch technology, which is basically force touch made for the iPhone.

To top things off, Siri will be available to all users at all times, no matter if the device is plugged into a power source or not.

It was also announced that the new iOS 9 will launch on September 16.

The changes compared to last year’s iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus are not related to hardware or prices. The 6S and 6S Plus will come in at the exact same prices and configurations of the 6 and 6 Plus.

Here’s a recap of all the novelties new devices will bring:

3D touch

7000 series aluminium

Strongest cover glass

M9

2x as fast Touch ID

Faster Wifi

12 MP iSight camera on the rear

4K Video

5MP Facetime Cam on the front

The pre-order date for the new iPhones is September 12, and they’ll launch on September 25.

If you were wondering how much money you’d have to throw Apple’s way in order to get your hands on the new phones, the iPhone 6S’ starting price will be $199 (£130), while the 6S Plus will start from $299 (£195).

The iPad Pro

Apple also introduced the new iPad Pro – the company's largest tablet to date. It will have a 12.9-inch display with a resolution of 2048x1536. A total of 5.6 million pixels will fit on that screen.

"It's made of the best Oxide TFT, for uniform colour and brightness. For the first time, the display has a variable refresh rate, if things aren't moving fast on screen, we can slow it down to save battery life", said Apple's Phil Schiller during the presentation.

Apple had said the new tablet will be "22x faster than the original iPad in CPU - it's GPU is 360x“, and added that it will have the A9X processor, 1.8 times faster than the A8.

The device will also sport a 4-speaker audio system (two speakers on top, and two on the bottom edge), and will have a 10-hour battery life.

It will, however, be somewhat thicker than the iPad Air – it will be 6.9mm thick (iPad Air is 6.1).

The device will come with a fold-out smart keyboard cover and a stylus called Apple Pencil. Both are a separate accessory and will be sold separately, at $100 (£65) and $170 (£110), respectively.

The tablet itself will cost $799 for the 32GB version (£520), $949 for the 64GB version (£617), and $1079 for the 128GB one (£700).

Apple TV

Regarding the Apple TV, everything can be summed up in one quote by Apple's Eddy Cue: "Even with all of that stuff, the future of TV is Apps".

The new Apple TV will feature the all new operating system called tvOS, and will integrate Siri – meaning you will be able to control your TV using nothing but your voice. On top of all that, Apple TV will have a completely new remote, which can also be used as a gaming controller using the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope - turning the device into a bit of a Nintendo Wii competitor.

