Apple TV will have a Periscope app

There are only a couple more hours of waiting time before Apple's September event kicks off, and the media have reported on some interesting details.

Apparently Periscope, Twitter's live mobile video streaming app, has been busy secretly building an app for Apple TV, a product set to be unveiled at the event.

According to a report by TechCrunch, which cites "multiple sources“, it will allow users to watch livestreams on their television that are broadcasted from Twitter’s Periscope app.

The same functionality has been available through Periscope's website since June, but not in the same form. The website has no broadcasting functionality, and it is expected for Apple TV to be the same – it will only be used for watching other people stream from their mobile phones.

Periscope was acquired by Twitter in January and launched the mobile, ephemeral live-streaming app in April. It now has over 10 million registered users and sees 40 years of watch time per day, its CEO Kayvon Beykpour recently said on a stream.

Apple TV is a digital media player and a microconsole developed and sold by Apple Inc. It is a small network appliance and entertainment device that can receive digital data from a number of sources and stream it to a capable TV for playing on the TV screen.

It is being rumoured that the new device will be a multimedia entertainment centre that includes gaming and offers much more than traditional TV – Periscope would fit that description nicely.

If you’re looking for a way to watch the event live, we’ve got your back.