How to watch Apple's iPhone 6S event on a Mac and Windows PC

Apple's San Francisco event, at which the company will unveil the iPhone 6S, the new and improved Apple TV, and (hopefully) the iPad Pro, kicks off later today.

As usual, the event will be live-streamed, but this time even Microsoft Windows users will be able to watch it. Although, it refers only to those running Windows 10 with the Edge internet browser.

If you were wondering how (and when) to watch the stream, here is what you need to know:

iOS

If you’re running iOS on any device (iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc) you can visit the Apple Events page, where you will be able to find the livestream link.

Apple TV will be running its own app for the event that can be added by updating software through the set's settings (Settings > General > Software Updates).

Windows

If you’re among the 90 million people already running Windows 10, you can use the same link as the iOS boys and girls, only make sure you use it through Edge.

If you’re running Windows 8.1 or older, you’ll need the VLC media player and the proper link. If you don’t have VLC (a free media player), you should first download it from this link. After running the program, go to Media > Open Network Stream and select Network section.

Then copy and paste the following link in the URL field: http://p.events-delivery.apple.com.edgesuite.net/15pijbnaefvpoijbaefvpihb06/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8.

Android

For those running Android, you should also get VLC for your device. Select the menu icon in the top left of the app and select 'stream'. After that, copy and paste the following link in the URL field: http://p.events-delivery.apple.com.edgesuite.net/15pijbnaefvpoijbaefvpihb06/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8.

Apple’s September event will take place in San Francisco on 10 AM local time, which means 6PM London time.

Don't forget you can also stay up to date with the whole event by following our iPhone 6S live blog, which will be providing blow-by-blow coverage throughout the day.