John McAfee to run for US Presidency in 2016

John McAfee was once a fugitive. He has now said that he will be running for the US presidency in 2016. He tweeted that he will be making an official announcement at 6pm ET on 10 September.

According to NBCNews, McAfee will be running for presidency as a third-party candidate under a newly created party called the Cyber Party, mainly because of the fact that McAfee has been recently providing valuable insights into many different global hacking scandals and internet surveillance.

McAfee said that as a party candidate he will obviously be focusing on cyber security.

He says, “it’s clear that the leadership of our country is illiterate on the fundamental technology that supports everything in life for us now, that is cyber science, our smartphones, our military hardware, our communications.”

He further said – “The desire to respond to terrorist attacks had opened citizens up to excessive surveillance. The government can spy on people using their mobile phone while they’re with their wives and husbands… the US government is simply dysfunctional and lacks an understanding of the basic technology that runs the world.”

McAfee was once considered as a fugitive and a “person of interest” in the murder of an American expatriate Gregory Viant Faull in Belize. McAfee had lived in Belize for several years.