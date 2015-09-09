Microsoft buys cloud security firm Adallom

Microsoft has acquired cloud security firm Adallom for an undisclosed amount of money.

The acquisition was announced on Microsoft’s blog yesterday, where the company’s corporate vice-president for cloud and enterprise, Takeshi Numoto, said the deal was “the latest example of Microsoft’s commitment to delivering innovative identity and security capabilities to our customers, across both on-premises and multiple clouds.”

The company was cofounded in 2012 by Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak and Roy Reznik.

“Adallom expands on Microsoft’s existing identity assets, and delivers a cloud access security broker, to give customers visibility and control over application access as well as their critical company data stored across cloud services”, Numoto writes.

“Adallom works with popular cloud applications including Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, ServiceNow, Ariba, and of course Office 365. As a cloud-delivered, security-as-a-service solution, Adallom will complement existing offerings that Microsoft makes available today as part of Office 365 and the Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), including our recent Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics release.”

The security firm didn’t try to hide its excitement.

“When we launched Adallom, we had a vision to make it easy to keep your data safe in the cloud. We have delivered on that vision with visibility, governance and protection for the most popular cloud applications used by businesses worldwide and now, by joining Microsoft, we will have the opportunity to help many more customers take advantage of cloud applications without compromising security”, the company says on its website.

“We will continue to sell the Adallom solution and support our customers while we complete the integration into Microsoft.”