Netflix to expand globally by the end of 2016

Netflix announced yesterday it will be expanding globally by the end of next year.

Yes, everywhere. According to the company’s press release, it will start by expanding into South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan early in 2016.

Once launched, Internet users will be able to subscribe to Netflix and instantly watch a curated selection of popular TV shows and movies in high-definition or even Ultra HD 4K on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

Netflix first became available in Asia earlier this month with the start of service in Japan, the company said.

"The combination of increasing Internet speeds and ubiquity of connected devices provides consumers with the anytime, anywhere ability to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on the Netflix service," said Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix. "These four markets well represent those trends."

At launch, Netflix will be available on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones, as well as computers and “a range of Internet-capable game consoles and set-top boxes”.

Pricing details are yet to be revealed, and if you’re interested in getting more information as soon as possible, you can sign up for alerts at Netflix’s website.

Not only is it interesting that Netflix plans on expanding to another 123 countries next year (meaning a new country every two weeks), but it is also interesting to see how internet providers will cope with the impending surge in traffic.

According to a report by The Register, head of Australia's National Broadband Newtork (NBN) Bill Morrow told a media conference that the arrival of Netflix in that country caused a 60 per cent traffic surge on the NBN's links alone.