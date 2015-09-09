Online daters at risk of being caught out by easy passwords

It has been slightly over 3 months since the extra-marital affair website Ashely Madison was hacked and the details of millions of users were released to the world.

But the surprising thing is that other dating websites haven’t learned the lesson from this attack.

In fact, in a recent study by Dashlane, it was found that there are websites that offer one letter passwords, which is basically an invitation for hackers to attack their accounts and steal user’s information.

The research consisted of examining 24 of the most popular dating websites around the world. Surprisingly, only 7 of them passed the security screening.

Those 7 were – Christian Mingle, OK Cupid, BlackPeopleMeet, Outime, Adoptuen mec and Zoosk.

Website Dashlane Password security score (out of 100) OK Cupid 62 Zoosk 50 Eharmony 38 Gleeden 32 Adult Friend Finder 30 Ashley Madison 30 Match 30 BeNaughty 24 Illicit Encounters 24 Badoo 22 Mysinglefriend 22 Plenty of Fish 22

It is now clear that people who date online, should definitely be concerned about what information they are sharing on the websites and how that would affect their lives if that data was hacked and released to the public. The fact is that most dating websites do not offer adequate security measures and it is only a matter of time until it is being hacked.

Researchers discovered that the reason why hackers found it easy to hack Ashley Madison, is because the users employed codes that were too simple to crack.