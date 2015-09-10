Apple iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs LG G4: Specs comparison

The world will go crazy over the new iPhones, there's no doubt about it, even though hardware-wise, the iPhone 6S and the 6S Plus are far from revolutionary.

The devices do, however, feature interesting new things like the 3D Force Touch technology, which will give developers, and finally the users, new ways to interact with their favourite device.

But how do the new phones compare to other high-end models out there? Here's a comparison with LG's latest flagship phone, the G4:

iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus LG G4
Display
Screen Size 4.7-inch 5.5-inch 5.5-inch
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Pixel Density 326 ppi 401ppi 538 ppi
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD LED-backlit IPS LCD IPS LCD
Processor and Battery
Family Apple A9 Apple A9 Qualcomm MSM8992 Snapdragon 808
Battery Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh Li-Ion 3000 mAh
Storage and Memory
RAM 1GB 2GB 3GB
Internal Storage 16/64/128 16/64/128 32
MicroSD No No Yes
Camera
Rear 12-MP 12-MP 16-MP
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, optical stabilization, HDR, stereo sound rec
Front 5-MP 5-MP 8-MP
Wireless
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth V4.1 V4.1 V4.1
Integrated Wireless Charging No No Yes
Dimensions
Size 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm
Weight 143 g 192 g 155 g
Operating System iOS 9 iOS 9 Android Lollipop 5.1