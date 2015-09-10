Apple iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs LG G4: Specs comparison

The world will go crazy over the new iPhones, there's no doubt about it, even though hardware-wise, the iPhone 6S and the 6S Plus are far from revolutionary.
The devices do, however, feature interesting new things like the 3D Force Touch technology, which will give developers, and finally the users, new ways to interact with their favourite device.
But how do the new phones compare to other high-end models out there? Here's a comparison with LG's latest flagship phone, the G4:
|iPhone 6S
|iPhone 6S Plus
|LG G4
|Display
|Screen Size
|4.7-inch
|5.5-inch
|5.5-inch
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Pixel Density
|326 ppi
|401ppi
|538 ppi
|Type
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Processor and Battery
|Family
|Apple A9
|Apple A9
|Qualcomm MSM8992 Snapdragon 808
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh
|Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh
|Li-Ion 3000 mAh
|Storage and Memory
|RAM
|1GB
|2GB
|3GB
|Internal Storage
|16/64/128
|16/64/128
|32
|MicroSD
|No
|No
|Yes
|Camera
|Rear
|12-MP
|12-MP
|16-MP
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, optical stabilization, HDR, stereo sound rec
|Front
|5-MP
|5-MP
|8-MP
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|V4.1
|V4.1
|V4.1
|Integrated Wireless Charging
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dimensions
|Size
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|192 g
|155 g
|Operating System
|iOS 9
|iOS 9
|Android Lollipop 5.1