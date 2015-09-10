Apple TV basically means apps for your TV

During yesterday’s Apple event, a couple of new phones were unveiled, together with the iPad Pro, new Watch accessories, and the highly anticipated Apple TV.

The company says Apple TV is “bringing a revolutionary experience to the living room based on apps built for the television”.

Besides the apps, the new Apple TV’s remote features Siri, enabling users to do voice searches for TV shows and movies. With Siri, you can use your voice to search TV shows and movies by title, genre, cast, crew, rating or popularity, making it easy to say things like “Show me New Girl,” “Find the best funny movies from the ‘80s,” “Find movies with Jason Bateman” and “Find popular TV shows for kids.”

The device was built from the ground up, using completely new hardware and software – the tvOS, based on iOS. It will enable iOS developers to create apps for Apple TV.

“There has been so much innovation in entertainment and programming through iOS apps, we want to bring that same excitement to the television,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “Apps make the TV experience even more compelling for viewers and we think apps represent the future of TV.”

The new Apple TV will be available at the end of October in a 32GB model and a 64GB model from Apple.com, Apple’s retail stores and select Apple Authorised Resellers.

There is still no word on pricing, but a new Xcode beta is available for developers, and that includes the tvOS SDK right here. Developers can request an Apple TV developer kit on this link.

The tvOS SDK provides tools and APIs for developers to create new experiences for the living room, the same way they created apps for the iPhone and the iPad.