Daily deal: Save 25 per cent on a Seagate 2TB SATA NAS hard drive

If you somehow missed it, last night Apple unveiled new iPhones, the iPad Pro and an updated Apple TV at an event in San Francisco. Here's a round up of the whole event for anyone who didn't follow it live.

Today's daily deal features a Seagate 2TB 3.5-inch SATA NAS hard drive, which can be yours for just £60.99, a saving of £19.05.

They may not be the most exciting products around, but Seagate NAS HDDs are built and tested to provide industry-leading performance for small NAS systems, with support for multiple HD video streams and user profiles in a multi-drive environment.

NASWorks™ technology supports customised error recovery controls, power management and vibration tolerance for optimal performance and reliability in a 1- to 5-bay solution, improving the reliability of NAS HDD by fine-tuning drive features to be more compatible in NAS systems.

Furthermore, quiet drive operation enhances customer experience in living room or office environments and advanced power management supports multiple power profiles for low-power, 24×7 performance.

To get this deal on a Seagate 2TB SATA NAS hard drive for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.