Dell will invest £81 billion in China over the next five years

Dell is continuing its push into China with another large investment.

Over the next five years, the company will invest a total of $125 billion (£81.23bn) in the country, Dell CEO said on Thursday.

The investment would contribute about $175 billion (£113bn) to imports and exports, sustaining more than one million jobs in China, it was said.

"The Internet is the new engine for China's future economic growth and has unlimited potential," Chief Executive Michael Dell wrote in a statement. "Dell will embrace the principle of 'In China, for China' and closely integrate Dell China strategies with national policies," Dell said.

Dell is currently one of the top three PC makers in the world, next to HP and Lenovo. Hewlett-Packard (HP) is an American company, while Lenovo is Chinese. According to recent reports, Dell holds 14.5 per cent of the global PC market share, Lenovo 20.3, and HP 18.5 per cent.

Recently, Dell CEO Michale Dell said the top three PC makers could increase their market share in the foreseeable future through integration.

Together, the top three companies could corner about 80 percent of the market in the next 5 to 7 years, he said at a roundtable conference with journalists in Bengaluru, India.

“In the first half of this year, we outgrew the two in notebooks and we have grown now 10 quarters in a row,” he said.

The PC market is currently in a decline as consumers move to tablets and smartphones. It is also important to notice that the PC replacement cycle has not yet been reached. IDC forecasts that will happen in 2017.