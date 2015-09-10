HMRC on the hunt for Cloud Transformation Director to bring tech in-house

According to a Civil Service job posting, the Department is looking for a leader to help shape the technology that delivers the future of the UK's tax system.

"HMRC is one of the leaders of the government's digital journey, working to create a faster, sleeker and fully inclusive way of operating the UK's complex tax system, offering customers first class online services - just like they experience with banking and shopping," the announcement claims.

"HMRC's vision is for the provision of online, real-time services accessible from any device, any time, via the latest cloud technology," it adds.

The chosen Cloud Transformation Director will be able to support this vision, leading the Department's large and complex IT estate.

Bringing tech back in-house

HMRC is currently in the process of bringing its IT back in house completely, and the new role will oversee this.

They will also be expected to define and lead the implementation of cloud-based strategy to deliver significant cost savings, service improvement and maintain operational service and delivery of new projects.

"You are already a politically astute leader, with experience of delivering large (£50m+) infrastructure transformation projects, across complex IT systems, with the customer at the core, with the ability to inspire and lead multiple workstreams of project and programme managers, 3rd party suppliers and technical experts, to continually drive through improvements to service," the job advert says.

The successful candidate will report to HMRC's Chief Digital Information Officer.