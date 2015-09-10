Intel wants to you abolish passwords

Intel wants you to buy its latest 6th Generation Core system. The system was released last week, and powers some of the latest Windows 10 devices.

Intel’s selling point? With the new system, you can forget about passwords and use facial recognition software and other methods for logging in because hey, no one likes passwords any more.

"We want to eliminate all passwords from computing," Kirk Skaugen, Senior VP and general manager of Intel's Client Computing Group said at the Citi Global Technology Conference held on Tuesday. "I can confidently say today, you can eliminate all your passwords today, if you buy a 6th Generation Core system."

For example, Microsoft’s latest operating system features Windows Hello – facial recognition software. To enjoy the full functionality of Windows Hello, you also need Intel's RealSense 3D Camera, which looks at multiple angles to detect the photo's depth and heat to determine the user's identity.

"You can do everything from measure blood pressure, blink detection, all these kinds of things...In fact, in Berlin, one of my funniest demos in my 23 yeras at Intel is when I brought two identical twins out on stage and I mixed them up and only one could log in with the PC, and it actually worked," he said.

Intel has become a strong advocate of the password elimination initiative, and this is not the first time it spoke openly about their abolishing.

Last year, the company acquired a startup called PasswordBox that makes it easy for users to log-in to websites and apps without having to type in passwords, and after that it released an app called True Key, which lets user log in to multiple apps using biometric features.